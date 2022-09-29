The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022.

Candidates can make the correction on their application form through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The correction window will remain open till 11:50 pm on 30 September. Candidates must log in to their portal using the application number and date of birth, to make the required corrections. “Some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them to correct the particulars filled during the online Application Form of CUET (PG) – 2022,” reads the notification.

In order to support the students, the NTA has decided to give another opportunity for applicants to make corrections to their respective forms. It is to be noted that the fields for correction include the candidate’s name, parents’ name, gender, category, date of birth (DoB), person with benchmark disability (PwBD), and choice of university.

Find the official notice here: https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20220928190153.pdf

Further in the notification, NTA has informed that the final correction will be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of a change in category, or PwBD section (if there is an impact on the fee) then the candidate will be charged an additional fee as applicable. Applicants are advised to make note of the above dates and act accordingly.

For any further clarifications or queries related to CUET PG 2022, applicants can write to the concerned department of the Agency at cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

The Agency conducted the CUET PG exam from 1 to 7 September and from 9 to 12 September. It was held at 570 examination centres located in 269 cities across the country and four cities outside India.

Candidates should regularly visit the NTA website at nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest information and updates.

