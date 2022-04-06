CUET 2022: Online registrations for the test begin today, check steps to apply here

The final exam date for the CUET is yet to be announced, but it will be conducted in first or second week of July 2022. The link for registrations is expected to go live soon.

The online application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) will begin today, 6 April. Students who aspire to get admission to central universities are required to first appear in the entrance exam and their will be able to register for the same till 6 May, 2022 by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The registrations for the Common University Entrance Test were earlier scheduled for 2 April but were delayed due to unknown reasons. However, the students can now start applying for admissions to Delhi University and courses affiliated with other Central Universities.

The final exam date for the CUET is yet to be announced, but it will be conducted in first or second week of July 2022. The link for registrations is expected to go live soon.

Here are the steps for registration

Go to the CUET official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Go to ‘Apply Online’ to register.

Enter candidate details like name, program applied for, valid e-mail id, mobile number, date of birth, and verification code that appears on the screen.

Once you submit the application, the application number and password are generated and are sent to the registered email address and mobile number.

Login using your application number and password and fill up the CUCET 2022 application form by entering your personal details including academic qualification and communication address.

Scan and upload your signature and a recent passport-sized photograph in the format prescribed.

Choose your preferred examination centres.

Now you need to enter the university and programme details you seek admission to.

Pay the registration fee and submit the form

Take its printout for future reference.

Documents required for online registration

Class 12 details including the name of the institute and Board Class 10 marksheet Migration Certificate from your institute (if applicable) Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable) A passport size photo along with your signature will have to be uploaded Government ID proof like Aadhaar Card etc.

Candidates can also read the notice on the CUET website, the prospectus and the information bulletins of the universities for exam dates, exam cities and other important information.

Click on the link for the official notice.