CUET 2022: NTA extends application deadline to 22 May, check direct link to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently made an announcement regarding the extension of the online registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022). Eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of CUET which is cuet.samarth.ac.in till 22 May up to 5:00 PM IST.

Previously, the online application window was scheduled to close on 6 May. The NTA will conduct the CUET 2022 in the first or second week of July. However, the exact date of the examination has not been announced yet. It will be a computer-based test (CBT) with objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ).

Steps to follow while applying online:

Visit the official website of CUET, cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the Register button available on the CUET 2022 homepage

Fill up the CUET 2022 application form with essential details

Upload needed documents and pay the CUET registration fee

Submit the CUET form and take out a printed hard copy for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

CUET is an all India-based entrance examination for aspirants seeking admission to various undergraduate programs offered by the central universities and other participating universities across the nation for the academic year 2022-23. Some private and deemed to be institutions are also going to adopt CUET scores for their selection process.

The NTA has also declared that the entrance test will take place in 13 languages including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, and English. The questions will be based on the syllabus of Class 12 only.

Students are advised to go through the detailed bulletin available on the official websites of NTA and CUET.

Here’s the notification.

Application Fee

For the candidates of general or un-reserved category: Rs 650

For General-EWS and OBCNCL candidates: Rs 600

For the candidates of SC, ST, PWD and third gender: Rs 550

For appearing in centres outside India: Rs 3,000