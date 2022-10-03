The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window against the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) preliminary answer key today, 3 October.

Candidates who want to raise complaints about the answer key can submit their application on csirnet.nta.nic.in up to 11:50 pm.

“If the challenge of any candidate in respect of any answer key is found to be correct, the answer key thereof will be revised and used for processing the results of all the candidates who attempted that question,” mentions the official notification.

The preliminary CSIR-UGC NET 2022 answer key was released on 1 October. Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer key can challenge the same by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The concerned department will review the candidates’ feedback and all necessary changes will be reflected on the final answer key.

Following that, the CSIR UGC NET result will be prepared using the final key.

Read the official notice here.

Check how to raise objection for CSIR UGC NET 2022:

-Go to csir.nta.nic.in.

-Click on the link that reads- “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge” on the candidates’ activity section on the home page.

-Select any one log-in option on the screen.

-Candidates have to enter the login credentials like application number and date of birth or password on the portal.

– Then, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

– The CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer keys will appear on the screen.

-To raise an objection, click on the ‘View answer key and challenge’ button.

– Finally, submit the necessary details and pay the required fee as asked.

The CSIR UGC NET test was conducted from 16 to 18 September. This year, a total of 2,21,746 candidates appeared for the exam.

