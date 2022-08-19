The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for CSIR-UGC NET June 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research – National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) June 2022 today, 19 August. Those who want to make changes to their CSIR-UGC NET application form can do so on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. According to the official notice, the correction window will close on 23 August 2022. Going by the schedule, the CSIR-UGC NET examination will be conducted from 16 to 19 September this year. Candidates should carefully make the required changes as no further opportunity will be given by the NTA. Those who want to make the changes in their CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 form can follow a few simple steps given below.

Here’s how to make corrections for CSIR-UGC NET June 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA CSIR on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 correction window link.

Step 3: Then enter the login details and make the required changes.

Step 4: Once the changes are made, click on submit.

Step 5: The changes will be saved on the portal.

Step 6: Download the CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 confirmation page

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the edited CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 application for further use.

Find the direct link here.

For any further clarification, candidates can write to the NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in or can call the help desk at 011-4075 9000 and 011-6922 7700.

Find official notice here.

Details on CSIR exam:

The exam will have three parts. All three comprise multiple-choice objective-type questions. Those appearing for the exam will get no break between the papers.

The CSIR UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of a candidate for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA website for the latest updates regarding the exam.

