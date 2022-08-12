Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Prohibition Constable. Apply for the vacancies at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released an official notification for recruitment to the post of Prohibition Constable. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The online registration window will open for applicants from 13 August onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is 13 September this year.

Through this recruitment drive, CSBC aims to fill up a total of 76 Prohibition Constable posts. The registered vacancies of Prohibition Constable are under the department of Excise and Registration in Bihar.

Before applying for the post, applicants must read the official notice for eligibility criteria, salary, selection process, and other details.

Find the official notice here: https://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/REP/Notice-11-08-2022.pdf

Category-wise vacancy details of CSBC Bihar Constable: (Total- 76 posts)

Unreserved Category (UR): 40 positions

Backward Class (BC): 13 posts

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 7 vacancies

Economically Backward Classes (EBC): 7 openings

Scheduled Caste (SC): 5 positions

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 3 posts

Backward Class (BC) Female: 1 vacancy

Few details on eligibility criteria and application fee:

Those applying for the post of Prohibition Constable should be 18- 25 years of age as on 1 January 2022. Applicants should have passed intermediate (Class 12) or hold a Maulvi Certificate issued by the Madrasa Board of Bihar State Government.

Aspirants from the General/BC/EBC/EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs 675. Whereas, those from the reserved category as well as third gender and females applicants need to pay Rs 180.

Check how to apply for CSBC Bihar Constable 2022:

Step 1: Visit the website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the given link for the post of Bihar Prohibition Constable

Step 3: Candidates need to fill in all the required details, upload documents and pay the necessary CSBC fee.

Step 4: Submit the form.

Step 5: Download the CSBC Bihar Constable 2022 application form for future reference.

Keep a regular check on the official website of CSBC for more details and information.