CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Exam 2021 date announced, check notice at csbc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has put out the exam date for Fireman recruitment exam 2021 on its official website. Applicants can check the notification on the official website of CSBC - https://csbc.bih.nic.in .

According to the official notification, the CSBC Fireman written exam will be conducted on 27 March this year in different exam centres across Bihar. It is also mentioned in the notification that the Board will release the detailed exam schedule and the hall ticket notification separately.

The CSBC Fireman written exam 2022 will comprise 100 questions of 1 mark each. The duration of the Fireman exam 2021 will be 120 minutes.

The exam was earlier scheduled in June last year but was deferred due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The Board started the registration process on 24 February 2021. The last date to register for the written exam was 25 March last year.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of two stages. In the first stage, applicants have to clear the preliminary written examination. Those who clear the written exam will have to appear for the physical measurement and efficiency test. It is to be noted that the CSBC will prepare the final merit list on the basis of the physical eligibility test only.

With this recruitment drive, the Central Selection Board of Constable aims to fill a total of 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for female applicants and 1,487 vacancies are reserved for male candidates.

Candidates can check the official notification

Applicants who have applied for the post should have cleared Class 12 from any recognised board. They should be between 18-25 years of age as on 1 August, 2020. An upper age relaxation has been given to the reserved category.

For more details and queries, applicants are advised to visit the official website of CSBC - https://csbc.bih.nic.in .

