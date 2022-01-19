CSBC Bihar defers Bihar Police Constable PET exam, check official notification here

Interviews for PET will be conducted by the Board from 9 February, 2022 onwards.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has postponed the Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled from 28 January to 4 February, 2022. The PET has been deferred due to unavoidable reasons. The Board will release a separate notice in this regard later on the official website of CSBC - https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/

Interviews for PET will be conducted by the Board from 9 February, 2022 onwards. Those candidates who qualified the Bihar Police Constable Exam held in March are eligible to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test.

To check the official notice regarding the deferred Physical Efficiency Test dates, applicants can check the official notice by the Board on the website - https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/

Procedure to download the notice is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/

-Click on link that reads, ‘Notice regarding postponement of PET for Bihar Police Constable (Advt. No 05/2020)'

-View the PDF that appears on the screen and check the notice thoroughly

-Download a copy of the PDF for future reference

Direct link to the notice is here.

According to Scroll.in, the written examination for Bihar Police Constable was conducted in March last year. Admit cards for the Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test were released on 5 January this year for those candidates who qualified the written examination.

Applicants are selected for the Bihar Police Constable post on the basis of a written exam, followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test. Only those candidates who have cleared the written exam are allowed to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test. The final merit list for the Bihar Police Constable post shall be prepared based on the performance of a candidate in the written exam and in the PET/PST.

Through this recruitment drive conducted by CSBC, a total of 8415 vacancies will be filled for the post of Bihar Police Constable.