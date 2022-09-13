Bihar Central Selection Board plans to recruit a total of 76 Prohibition Constable posts. The minimum age limit for the post of Prohibition Constable is 18 years whereas, the maximum age requirement is 25 years.

The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will end the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Prohibition Constable today, 13 September. Interested aspirants can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of CSBC. The Bihar Central Selection Board plans to recruit a total of 76 Prohibition Constable posts. The minimum age requirement for the post of Prohibition Constable is 18 years. Whereas, the maximum age limit is 25 years as on 1 January 2022. Also, the upper age limit has been relaxed for the reserved category candidates. Applicants are advised to read the official notice for more details on the selection process, application fee, salary structure, and others.

Along with the age limit, the CSBC is very strict about the education qualification of interested candidates. Applicants must have passed their intermediate or hold a Maulvi Certificate that is issued by the Madrasa Board of Bihar State Government.

Find the official notice here.

Here’s how to apply for the CSBC Prohibition Constable 2022:

Go to the official website of CSBC.

Search and click on the “Prohibition Dept.” tab that is one the main page.

Then click on the application link following which candidates have to register themselves.

Fill up the application form for the CSBC Prohibition Constable 2022.

Also, upload the required documents, pay the mandatory fee and submit the application form.

Keep a printout of the CSBC Prohibition Constable 2022 form for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply for Prohibition Constable 2022 posts.

An application fee of Rs 675 must be paid by candidates from the General/BC/EBC/EWS category. Those from the reserved category, female section and third gender have to pay only Rs 180 for the application fee.

For more updates and information, candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the official website of CSBC.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.