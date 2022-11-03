The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will issue the CSAB Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today, 3 November 2022. Candidates who registered for the CSAB special round counselling can check and download the round 2 seat allotment result in the evening by visiting the official website of the board at csab.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the CSAB Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for the counselling process will be released at 5 pm. Candidates will have to log in using their credentials such as JEE Mains application number and password on the portal to check seat allotment results.

Read the schedule here:

https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s305a70454516ecd9194c293b0e415777f/uploads/2022/10/2022101751.pdf

Check the steps to download CSAB special round 2 seat allotment:

-Go to CSAB’s official website at csab.nic.in.

-Search and click on the link designated for CSAB Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result when available on the main page.

-On the new page, candidates will have to enter their login credentials like JEE mains application number and password on the required fields.

-The CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

-Check all the details and download the CSAB seat allotment letter.

-Keep a hard copy of the CSAB 2022 special seat allotment letter round 2 for future purposes.

After the release of the CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result, candidates are advised to upload their documents, pay their admission fee, and respond to queries from the document verifying officer. The above Counselling process should be completed by 5 November. Following this, CSAB will allot seats to the candidates on the basis of their JEE main merit, preferences made, and availability of seats.

It is to be noted that the seat allotment result will be released for students seeking admission to the NIT+ System through a special round. For more details and information, candidates must keep checking the official website of CSAB on a regular basis.

