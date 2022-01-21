CS Foundation December 2021 Result: ICSI opens marks verification window, check steps to apply

As per the official notification, candidates can raise an objection by paying an application fee of Rs 250 per subject

The verification of marks window for ICSI Company Secretaries Foundation Result 2021 has been opened for students. Aspirants who appeared in the exam can verify their marks online at the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) - https://icsi.edu .

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021: Follow the below steps to apply for verification of marks

Go to ICSI’s official website of https://icsi.edu

On the homepage, go to the ‘Exam’ submenu and click on the verification of marks tab

Click on the ‘Add a request’ option and a new page will be appear

Then, press the 'Apply for verification of marks' link

Select the request type from options - verification of marks, certified copies, or inspection of answer books

Select the subject for marks verification

Pay the CS Foundation Result marks verification application fee and hit the submit button

As per the official notification, candidates can raise an objection by paying an application fee of Rs 250 per subject. They can submit applications for verification of marks till 9 February, 2022.

Candidates can also apply for verification of marks through offline mode. To apply offline, they have to download the application form available on the official website. Candidates have to fill out the form and send it along with the application fee through speed or registered post.

The Institute released the CS Foundation 2021 exam result on 19 January. It is available for candidates at the ICSI website.

Check the official notice here.

It is to be noted that candidates who wish to verify marks have to submit their application within 21 days from the result declaration.

Candidates' guidelines regarding verification of marks are here.