The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has issued the Round 3 schedule for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET). Candidates can register for online counselling by visiting the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. As per the official website, the COMEDK UGET Round 3 choice filling will begin on 10 November at 11 am. The above process will conclude on 11 November at 11.55 pm. The seat allotment result for the COMEDK UGET Round 3 counselling schedule will be announced on 14 November at 12 pm. The decision-making and fee payment will be conducted from 14 at 12 pm to 16 November 2022 till 4 pm. Candidates will have to report to the allotted college from 14 November at 12 pm to 17 November 2022 till 4 pm.

“Candidates are advised to check with the respective college for their working hours for reporting and make their travel arrangements in advance to report to their allotted college in person,” reads the notification. It is to be noted thatreporting to allotted colleges (only for accept and freeze candidates of Round 3 only) should be done along with the online printout of the allotment letter and fee receipt.

Check the schedule here:

https://www.comedk.org

https://comedk.org/round-3- counselling-schedule-for- engineering

Here’s how to apply for the COMEDK round 3 2022 counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Login” tab that is on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, key in your application number and password in the given space.

Step 4: Fill up your choice and submit the form.

Step 5: Take a printout of the same for future reference.

While applying for COMEDK Round 3 2022 counselling, candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 2000 by using a credit card/debit card or net banking facility. The fee will be a non-refundable one. The above schedule is subject to change. The schedule for subsequent rounds will be announced in due course of time.