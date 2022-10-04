The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will issue the mock seat allotment result today, 4 October 2022. Once it is released, candidates will be able to check and download the result from the official website of COMEDK. According to the official page, the COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment result will be released at 2 pm. After the declaration of the mock seat allotment result, candidates will be able to make changes or edit preferences in choice filling round 1 from today itself. The facility to do so will begin at 2 pm and will remain available till 6 October 2022 up to 3 pm.

“After verifying Mock allotment results, candidates can edit/reorder/delete/add preferences,” reads the notification. Once the edit option is closed, the round 1 engineering allotment details will be made available by COMEDK on the website. Candidates can accept/ withdraw/freeze their options. The shortlisted candidates will then have to pay a registration fee and reserve their seats at the undergraduate engineering college.

Read the COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling process document here.

Check the simple steps to download the COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Search and click on the login link when the result is made available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their login details and click on submit

Step 4: The COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check, save and download the COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat result

Step 6: Keep a printout of the COMEDK result for future use

The UGET exam was held in a computer-based mode on 19 August for students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in Karnataka-based colleges.

