COMEDK UGET 2022: Admit card released on comedk.org; check details here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has issued the admit card for the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test 2022 for Engineering courses. Aspirants who have applied for the COMEDK UGET 2022 Examination can download their admit cards from the official site of COMEDK which is comedk.org. The admit card will remain available on the official site till 18 June 2022.

This year, the written examination for the COMEDK UGET 2022 will commence on 19 June 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts and each shift will be of three hours. The morning shift will start at 9 AM and will conclude at 12 noon. The afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

COMEDK UGET is a state-level common entrance test for the students seeking admission in various engineering subjects to different government and private Engineering colleges across Karnataka. A total of 190 colleges will consider the score of the COMEDK UGET 2022. The qualifying students will be called for the counselling process based on their scores and ranks in the entrance examination.

Aspirants must note that the UGET admit card is mandatory for entering the examination centre. The admit card includes information like the allotted examination centre, examination time and shift. Candidates will also have to carry a valid ID proof along with the admit card or hall ticket on the examination day.

