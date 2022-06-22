COMEDK 2022: Provisional answer key released at comedk.org; check how to download

The objection window will remain open from 22 June to 24 June up to 5:00 PM. To challenge the provisional answer key, aspirants have to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 500 per objection to the examination authority.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the provisional answer key for the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test 2022 for Engineering courses at 11 am today, 22 June. Candidates who have taken the COMEDK UGET 2022 can check and download the answer key from the official website of COMEDK which is comedk.org.

Candidates can analyse their performance by checking the answers against the published answer key. However, this is not the final COMEDK UGET answer key. In case of any doubt, candidates are allowed to raise objections regarding the UGET answer key.

The objection window will remain open from 22 June to 24 June up to 5:00 PM. To challenge the provisional answer key, aspirants have to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 500 per objection to the examination authority. After evaluating the objections, COMEDK will release a final answer key on 30 June 2022. The result of COMEDK UGET 2022 will be declared on 5 July on the official website.

The common entrance test offers admission to various engineering programmes in several state-recognised universities. The students will be shortlisted based on their performance in the entrance examination. COMEDK will prepare a merit list of the qualified candidates and they will be called for the counselling process.

The COMEDK Engineering Entrance Examination 2022 was conducted on 19 June. The examination process was held in two shifts and each shift was of three hours- the morning shift (from 9:00 AM to 12 Noon) and the afternoon shift (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).

Steps to follow while downloading the COMEDK UGET 2022 provisional answer key: