Coal India recruitment 2022: Apply for 1,050 management trainee posts at coalindia.in from 23 June

Candidates applying should note that the deadline to register for the vacancies is 22 July. Through this recruitment drive, the Coal India Limited will fill a total of 1,050 vacancies in various disciplines.

Coal India Limited has released a notification inviting online applications for the recruitment of Management Trainees. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply on the official website at coalindia.in from tomorrow, 23 June.

Below are the various disciplines and vacancy details:

-Mining: 699 positions

-Civil: 160 posts

-Electronics & Telecommunication: 124 openings

-System and Electronic Data Processing (EDP): 67 vacancies

Find the official notice here. “The above vacancy is tentative and may increase or decrease as per requirement,” the notice mentions.

Important Dates:

-Opening date for Online Registration of Applications: 23 June from 10.00 am onwards.

-Last date of the Online Submission of the Application: is 11.59 pm on 22 July.

Details on qualification, eligibility criteria and selection process:

For Mining, Civil, Electronics & Telecommunication: Candidates should hold a BE/ BTech/ BSc degree in a relevant branch of Engineering with a minimum of 60 percent marks.

For System and EDP: Candidates should possess a BE/ BTech/ BSc degree in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA with a minimum of 60 percent marks.

As per the official notice, the upper age limit is 30 years as of 31 May, 2022 for General (UR) and EWS category candidates. Those who are applying should have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2022). Based on the GATE 2022 scores, candidates will be selected discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for further selection. Following this, a final merit list will be prepared for each discipline.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer and Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. However, SC/ ST/ PwD candidates/Employees of Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries have been exempted from payment of fee.