CLAT 2022 results declared, check steps to download scorecard

Candidates will be admitted only if they secure 45 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in the qualifying examination. However, for the ST and SC candidates, a minimum of 40 per cent marks is required

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. Those who have appeared for the exam can go to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

What are the steps to check the CLAT results?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Consortium at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the "CLAT 2022 Result" link.

Step 3: Fill up your registered mobile number and password.

Step 4: Your CLAT 2022 result will appear in front of you.

Step 5: Download your result and print it out for future reference.

It is to be noted that the provisional answer keys were released on 20 June and after reviewing the objections, the CLAT final answer key was released on 23 June.

Along with the CLAT results, the consortium has also released the admission calendar and the counselling schedule for NLUs. Here is the link to it.

The entrance test for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes was conducted on 19 June in 131 examination centres.

Candidates will have to register themselves for the counselling process and mention their preferences with a fee to block their seat.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or are waiting for the results were eligible to apply for CLAT UG. Those who have completed their Bachelor of Laws (LLB) or are currently in the final year of the LLB course could appear for CLAT Master of Laws (LLM).

For CLAT PG course, applicants are required to have at least 50 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in LLB. While, a 5 per cent relaxation is there for reserved category candidates.