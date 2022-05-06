CLAT 2022: Online application process to end on 9 May; apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

According to the schedule set by the Consortium, the CLAT 2022 will be conducted on 19 June

The Consortium of National Law Universities will soon close down the online application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. As per the notification, the last date for submission of CLAT 2022 applications is 9 May.

Those who are interested can apply online by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the schedule set by the Consortium, the CLAT 2022 will be conducted on 19 June (Sunday). The admission test will take place from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Here are a few steps to apply for CLAT 2022:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the “CLAT 2022” registration link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and proceed with CLAT application.

Step 4: After logging in, fill in all the required details, pay the CLAT fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the CLAT 2022 form for future use or reference.

Details on application fee and eligibility:

For General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI candidates, the online application fee is Rs 4,000. For SC/ST/BPL category applicants the fee is Rs 3,500.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or appearing for the board examination are eligible to apply for CLAT UG. While, aspirants who have finished their Bachelor of Laws (LLB) or are in the final year of the LLB course can register for CLAT Master of Laws (LLM).

Those applying should note that they should score 45 percent marks or its equivalent grade in the qualifying examination. However, for ST and SC candidates, the minimum mark should be 40 percent.

For the CLAT PG course, applicants should have at least scored 50 percent marks or equivalent grade in their LLB degree,. Meanwhile, a five percent relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates.

For this uninitiated, CLAT is conducted for students seeking admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses.