CLAT 2022 admit card released; check steps to download here

With just two weeks left for the exam, the registered candidates should download CLAT exam admit card from the official website. The admit cards are mandatory as without the admit cards, candidates won’t be allowed to sit in the examination hall and appear for the exam.

The Consortium of National Law Universities has issued admit card for the upcoming law entrance exam. The Common Law Admission Test, CLAT Admit Card has now been released online and is available on the official website. Those who have registered for CLAT Exam and have paid the application fee are required to login to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

It is to be noted that the CLAT exam for this year will be conducted on 19 June between 2 PM to 4 PM for both the UG and PG programmes.

Here are the steps to download the CLAT exam admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “CLAT 2022” registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “Click here to download the Admit Card”

Step 4: Fill in your login details and then click on submit

Step 5: Download your admit card and print it out for future reference

The candidates appearing in the exam should keep the admit card with them until the exam result is announced.

It is to be noted that the CLAT is held for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes at participating institutions. A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) admit students on the basis of their CLAT score for admission to courses like BA LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, B Sc LLB, and LLM programmes. NLUs have 2,538 seats in the LLB course and 742 seats in the LLM programmes.

Here is the direct link to download the CLAT exam admit card.