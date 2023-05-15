CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2023: Apply for rechecking of answer sheets; steps to register

The Class 10 ICSE and 12 ISC results were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Sunday. Candidates who took the CISCE examinations in 2023 are now able to check their results on CISCE’s official website – cisce.org.

Students who are not satisfied with their results or failed to clear the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th board exams, can opt for revaluation or compartment tests for the academic session 2023. They need to enroll themselves on the official portals – cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

According to the official circular released by CISCE, students can request for a review of their exam papers by opting for the rechecking option on the official website – cisce.org. In that case, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 for each subject to get their answer scripts rechecked. The reviewing for both ICSE and ISC will be held between 14 May and 21 May.

ICSE, ISC Result 2023: How to apply for review

1. Visit CISCE’s official website – cisce.org.

2. On the top of the page, navigate to the ‘Services’ tab.

3. Now, select ‘Click here to Apply Recheck’ from drop-down menu.

4. A new window will open. Applicants will then have to read the instructions and then select the register option.

5. Another fresh page will appear, asking students to verify their email id and password.

6. Key in the required information, make payment of fees.

7. Submit the application for reviewing of ICSE and ISC answer sheets.

8. Download the page and keep a copy of it for future use.

As many as 98.94 percent students passed the ICSE 10th exam this year. On the other hand, 96.93 percent candidates passed their ISC 12th exams. A total of 98,505 students appeared for their ISC Class 12 exam.

