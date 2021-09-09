The exams will begin from 15 November for both classes 10 and 12.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) schedule 2021-22 for the first semester Board Examinations. Candidates can check the detailed timetable for classes 10 and 12 at the official website.

The exams will begin from 15 November for both classes 10 and 12. For Class 10, the first paper is English language and the final paper is on their Group II elective of Economics or Portuguese. The first semester examinations for Class 10 will be over on 6 December, with most papers having a duration of one hour. This includes the time given to read the question paper.

Only Hindi, Mathematics, Technical Drawing Applications in Group III elective and Second language papers will have a duration of 90 minutes. The exams will commence at 11 am each day.

To check out Class 10 schedule, click this link.

For Class 12, the first examination subject is English Literature. Each paper will have a duration of 90 minutes, with 15 minutes extra being allotted for reading the question paper. The final paper for Class 12, Geography, will end on 16 December. The exams will commence at 2 pm each day.

To check out Class 12 schedule, click this link.

The CISCE will conduct board examinations twice this year. It has also reduced the overall syllabus for the academic year 2021-22, dividing the load into two halves for the semesters. The first semester will have a paper pattern of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The paper will be of 70 marks for the ISC and 80 marks for the ICSE. The final result will be based on the marks of both semesters.

The decision to conduct two exams was taken by the CISCE due to the ongoing pandemic. A similar decision has also been taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).