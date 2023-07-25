Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule announced; register at cgdme.admissions.nic.in by August 1

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule has been released by the state Directorate of Medical Education. The registration for the MBBS counselling begins on Tuesday, 25 July. Medical aspirants can register on the official website – cgdme.admissions.nic.in.

The registration process of Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 ends on 1 August.

The Choice filling and locking facility of round 1 will be available from 25 July (1 pm) till 1 August (11:59 pm, and the result will be published on 6 August.

The process of seat allotment will be between 4 and 5 August, 2023.

The scrutiny process will be from 6 August to 16 August and the admission process will be from 7 August to 17 August.

CG NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 1 dates

Registration & payment : 25 July, 2023 (1 pm) to 1 August, 2023 (11:59 pm)

Choice filling & locking : 25 July, 2023 (1 pm) to 1 August, 2023 (11:59 pm)

Seat allotment process : 04 August, 2023 to 05 August, 2023

Seat allotment result : 06 August, 2023

Scrutiny process : 07 August, 2023 to 16 August, 2023 (5 pm)

Admission process : 07 August, 2023 to 17 August, 2023 (5 pm)

Click here for direct link to register for Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023

Eligible candidates whose name do not appear in round 1 will be considered for round 2.

CG NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 dates

Choice filling & locking : 26 August, 2023 (9 am) to 31 August, 2023 (11:59 pm)

Seat allotment process : 01 September, 2023 to 02 September, 2023

Seat allotment result : 03 September, 2023

Scrutiny process : 04 September, 2023 to 09 September, 2023 (5 pm)

Admission process : 04 September, 2023 to 10 September, 2023 (4pm)

As per schedule, there will be a mop-up round after round 2 and the final being Stray Vacancy round.

It is worth mentioning that there will be no new registration for round 2, mop-up round or stray vacancy round.

Click here to check the entire schedule of Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023.

How to registr for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website: cgdme.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the tab that reads: Registration and Choice Filling for UG Counselling

Step 3: Carefully read the instructions

Step 4: Enter details including NEET UG roll number, password, security pin

Step 5: Click on Sign In

Step 6: Enter all the details correctly

Step 7: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 8: Pay the registration fee and take a print out of the registration confirmation page.