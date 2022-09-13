Chandigarh Teacher Recruitment 2022: Register for 90 TGT posts at chdeducation.gov.in

Samagra Shiksha, Chandigarh has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). Apply at online.ctestservices.com till 3 October up to 5 pm.

The Samagra Shiksha, Chandigarh has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website. The deadline to register for the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) is till 3 October up to 5 pm. The Samagra Shiksha aims to fill up a total of 90 vacancies in the organisation through this recruitment campaign. Also, these vacancies are on a contractual basis. Candidates applying for the posts of TGT should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria as per the details mentioned in the advertisement. The number of vacancies may differ as per the requirement.

“Only online applications will be accepted. Application received through any other mode shall stand rejected automatically,” reads the notification.

Candidates can read the official notice here.

Vacancy Details (Total 90)

TGT Science (Non-Medical): 31 posts

TGT English: 17 vacancies

TGT Mathematics: 17 openings

TGT Social Studies: 16 positions

TGT Science (Medical): 4 posts

TGT Hindi: 3 vacancies

TGT Punjabi: 2 openings

Candidates are advised to read the official notification for details on eligibility criteria, selection process, salary structure, and others.

Steps to apply for the SSA Chandigarh Recruitment 2022:

Go to the official website.

On the main official page, search and click on the registration link for the post.

As the link opens, candidates will have to register themselves and proceed with the application form.

Then, fill up the registration form with the correct details, pay the fee and submit.

Keep a printout of the SSA Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 for future reference.

Candidates must be 21 to 37 years of age as on 1 January 2022. There is relaxation to the SC/OBC and other category candidates as per the Government of India/Chandigarh Administration. Aspirants should also be a graduate from a recognised college or university with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

