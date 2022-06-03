CGSOS Class 10 and 12 Board Result 2022: Check your result at sos.cg.nic.in; details here

This year the passing percentage for the CGSOS Class 10 Board examination is 53.07 percent. The Class 12 examination has a passing percentage of 64.03 percent.

Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has declared the board examination results for class 10th and 12th today at 12 noon. Students from both classes who have appeared for the examinations can check their marks from the official website of CGSOS- sos.cg.nic.in.

Nearly one lakh students appeared in the CGSOS class 10th and 12th board examinations in April and May. From Class 12, out of 73,041 registered candidates, 67, 895 appeared for the exam. As for class 10, 36,411 out of 42,156 registered candidates appeared for the exam.

Students will require the roll number mentioned in the CGSOS 2022 admit card to check their results. The official hard copies of the mark sheets for CGSOS 10th and 12th Results 2022 are expected to be distributed by the schools shortly.

Due to heavy traffic on the website, it may go down and students may face some problems while checking their results. But they are requested to have patience and keep refreshing the site.

This year the passing percentage for the CGSOS Class 10 Board examination is 53.07 percent. The Class 12 examination has a passing percentage of 64.03 percent. To clear the examinations, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in aggregate and in individual subjects as well.

Direct link to check CG SOS Class 10th Board result is here.

Direct link to check CG SOS Class 12th Board result is here.

Steps to follow while checking the CG SOS annual Board results: