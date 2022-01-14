CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 299 Assistant Professor, other posts; check details here
As per Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), applicants can make corrections (if any) to their application forms from 15 to 19 January, 2022.
The online application procedure for recruitment to posts of Assistant Professor, Tutor Occupational, and other posts under Medical Education will end today, 15 January. Interested candidates can visit the official website - http://psc.cg.gov.in - and apply for the posts.
CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Follow below steps to apply for the posts
- Visit the official website of the Commission - http://psc.cg.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the Latest section and click on tab that reads - Online Application
- Check the posts and click on the recruitment link
- Click on the registration link and follow the process
- Then login to the portal, select the relevant post and fill the form
- Pay the fee and submit the CGPSC Recruitment 2021 form
- Take a printout of CGPSC Recruitment 2021 form for future reference
Check the eligibility criteria for the posts by clicking on links below
Demonstrator post (Medical Education Department)
Assistant Professor and Demonstrator (Nursing)
Demonstrator (Physiotherapy) and Tutor-Occupational
Applicants are requested to visit the CGPSC’s official website and check if they meet the required eligibility criteria for the posts.
Application Fee
Candidates who fall under General Category or unreserved category will have to pay Rs 400 as an application fee. SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates are required to pay Rs 300.
Vacancies
With this recruitment drive, the Commission aims to fill a total of 299 vacancies. Out of these vacancies, 238 posts are for Demonstrator, while 58 openings are for the post of Assistant Professor and Demonstrator (Nursing). The recruitment also aims to fill 3 vacancies for the position of Demonstrator (Physiotherapy) and Tutor-Occupational.
Salary
The pay scale for the post of Demonstrator, Demonstrator (Physiotherapy) and Tutor-Occupational will be between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500 under Level 12. The salary for Assistant Professor and Demonstrator (Nursing) posts will be between Rs 67,300 to Rs 2,13,100 under Level 13.
For more details, applicants are advised to check the official notifications carefully. They can also visit the official website of CGPSC - http://psc.cg.gov.in - for more clarity.
