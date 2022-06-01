CGPSC notifies 80 vacancies for post of Peon, here's how to apply

Candidates are required to enter all the information correctly in the online application form. For regular updates related to the exam, the candidates are requested to keep checking the official website.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification inviting online applications for the vacancies of Peon. Eligible and Interested candidates can check the detailed notification through the official website of the Commission, psc.cg.gov.in. According to the official notification, the online application process will begin from 8 June 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is 2 July 2022.

The drive aims to fill up 80 vacancies in the said post.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

As far as the age limit is concerned, the candidate should be between 18 to 35 years as of 1 January 2022.

What is the Educational Qualification required?

The candidates should have passed class 8 and should be able to ride a bicycle.

What are the steps to be followed for the application process?

Step 1: Go to the official site - psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the application link available on the portal against Peon vacancies

Step 3: Register and login using your credentials to apply for the vacancies

Step 4: Fill the application form and upload all your required documents

Step 5: Submit your application form and print it out for future correspondence

The applicants applying for these posts are requested to read the application notification released.

Candidates are required to enter all the information correctly in the online application form. For regular updates related to the exam, the candidates are requested to keep checking the official website.

What is the pay scale?

Pay Matrix Level – 1 is applicable, mentioned the notification.

What are the important dates?

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) job notification date – 31 May 2022

The application process will be starting from 8 June 2022 onwards.

The last date to apply for the post of peon is 2 July 2022.

Here is the link to the official job notification.