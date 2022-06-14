CGPSC begins recruitment for post of Lecturer, apply at psc.cg.gov.in
Candidates should be between the age of 22 to 30 years as on 1 January 2022. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for the candidates belonging to reserved categories.
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online applications for recruitment to the post of Lecturer. Those who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till 2 July.
Candidates who apply can make changes to their forms from 3 to 7 July. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 13 Lecturer posts.
What is the Eligibility Criteria?
What is the Educational Qualification required?
The aspiring candidate must be an Ayurveda Graduate from a recognised University.
What are the steps to apply for the post of Lecturer?
Step 1: Go to the official website of the CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to “Apply Now” mentioned against “ADVERTISEMENT FOR LECTURER (MEDICAL EDUCATION (AYUSH) DEPT.)-2022”.
Step 3: Then, click on the application link available on the page.
Step 4: Register yourself and login to apply for the post.
Step 5: Fill up the form with all your details asked, upload the required documents and make the fee payment.
Step 6: Take a print of your form for future correspondence.
What is the application fee?
The application fee for candidates from outside Chhatisgarh is Rs 400, whereas applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from the payment of application fee.
Click here to see the issued notification.
Earlier, the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had released its official notification for the recruitment to the post of Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO). Individuals who are interested and eligible can be a part of the recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 132 vacancies.
Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for updates related to the recruitment drive.
