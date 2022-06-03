CGPSC AMO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 132 Ayurveda Medical Officer posts, check official notice here

As part of the selection process, candidates will be undergoing a written examination and interview round. As per the latest updates, the exam for Ayurveda Medical Officers will be conducted on 15 September 2022.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released its official notification for the recruitment to the post of Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO). Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the registered posts by visiting the official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

The online application window will open from 8 June onwards and the deadline to apply for the vacancies is 27 June 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission plans to fill up a total of 132 Ayurveda Medical Officers vacancies in the reputed organisation.

Before applying for the post, applicants are advised to read the notification clearly.

Details on eligibility criteria, application fee, salary structure, and selection process:

Age Limit: Candidates applying should be 22 to 30 years as of 1 January 2022. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for only reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Those registering for the post should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Ayurveda along with an internship from an institution that is recognised by the Central Council of Indian Medicine.

Application Fee: Candidates, who reside outside Chhattisgarh need to pay an application fee of Rs 400, while applicants, who are local residents of the state have been exempted from payment of the required fee. However, Rs 30 will be charged to all candidates as a portal fee.

Salary structure: The salary for CGPSC Ayurveda Medical Officer is Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500 (Pay Matrix level 12).

Selection Process: As part of the selection process, candidates will be undergoing a written examination and interview round. As per the latest updates, the exam for Ayurveda Medical Officers will be conducted on 15 September 2022.

For more updates and details, candidates are advised to keep a regular visit on the official website.