The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the schedule of Class 10 and 12 quarterly exams for 2022. Students will be able to check and download the CGBSE 10th and 12th quarterly exam timetable from the official website. As per the notification, the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) quarterly exams will be conducted from 26 September to 1 October this year. The examination will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm but candidates are advised to reach the exam centre by 1 pm. The Chhattisgarh Board has also released Class 9 and 11 examination schedules. The Class 9 and 11 examinations will also begin on 26 September and will conclude on 1 October. The examination timing for Classes 9 and 11 is from 11 am to 1 pm.

Read the official notice here.

CGBSE Class 10 Quarterly Exam Schedule:

– Hindi (subject code 070) on 26 September

– English (subject code 080) on 27 September

– Sanskrit (subject code 090) on 28 September

– Mathematics (subject code 100) on 29 September

– Social Science (subject code 300) on 30 September

– Science (subject code 200) on 1 October

CGBSE Class 12 Quarterly Exam Schedule:

– English (subject code 020) on 26 September

– Hindi (subject code 010) on 27 September

– History (subject code 101), Physics (subject code 201), and Economics (subject code 301) on 28 September

– Geography (subject code 102), Chemistry (subject code 202), Business Studies (subject code 302) on 29 September

– Political Science (subject code 103), Biology (subject code 203) on 30 September

– Economics (subject code 303), Mathematics (subject code 204) on 1 October

It is to be noted that the day, subject-wise dates, and subject code have been mentioned in the notice.

Here’s how to check the CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam Time Table:

Go to the official website of CGBSE.

Search and click on the link that reads “Time Table – 10th & 12th Quarterly Exam 2022-23” available on the homepage.

Soon after clicking, a pdf file (CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam Time Table) will open on the screen.

Check, save and download the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Quarterly Exam schedule for future use.

Find the direct link here.

For more details, candidates must check the official website of CGBSE.

