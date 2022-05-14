CGBSE Class 10, 12 board results 2022 out: 74.23% clear 10th, 79.30% pass 12th exams

While 74.23 percent of students of Class 10 have successfully cleared the examination, 79.30 percent of students of Class 12 have passed. Girls have outperformed boys in CG Class 12th Board Exam.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 and 12 Board Examination today at 12 noon. Students who have appeared for the examinations can check their results using their Registration Number or Roll Number at the board's official website - cgbse.nic.in.

This year, a total of 9 lakh candidates appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations. Among them, 5 lakhs students appeared from Class 10 and around 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 12th Exam.

Students can also check their scores directly here

While 74.23 percent of students of Class 10 have successfully cleared the examination, 79.30 percent of students of Class 12 have passed. Girls have outperformed boys in CG Class 12th Board Exam.

Raigarh girl Kunti Sao has been announced the topper of the CG Class 12 Board Examination obtaining 98.20% marks. This year, two students have been announced the joint topper of the CG Class 10 Board Examination. Suman Patel and Sonali Bala ranked first with 98.67% marks. They scored 592 marks out of 600. 12 students in class 12 are sharing the top three places.

The CGBSE Class 10 board exams took place from 3 March to 23 March 2022 while the CG Class 12 board exams were held from 2 March to 30 March 2022. Students of both classes need to obtain a minimum of 33 percent of the full marks to clear the examinations. This year’s passing percentage from both classes is better than 2019 and 2020.

The State Board has introduced a helpline number for students to resolve queries. They can seek help by dialling the toll-free number 18002334363 till 23 May between 10:30 am to 5 pm.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced that once the results are out, the Board toppers of both the 10th and 12th of this year will be awarded a free helicopter ride. As per the CM, it will motivate the students to fly high in the skies of life.