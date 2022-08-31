CGBSE 2022: Registration process for classes 9 to 12 ends today
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will close the registration process for Classes 9 to 12 on 31 August. Schools and private candidates can apply at cgbse.nic.in
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will close the registration process for classes 9 to 12 today, 31 August. Schools and private candidates can register by visiting the official website of the Board. Previously, the last date to apply for Classes 9 to 12 was 16 August, but it was extended. Through a notification, the Board informed that the registrations for schools and private candidates would be different. Private candidates will have to fill out the application forms by themselves. On the other hand, schools will complete the registration process for the regular candidates. No application forms will be accepted by the Board after the deadline has passed.
Regular candidates who are seeking admission for Classes 9 to 12 are requested to contact their respective school authorities to complete the registration process. Private candidates will have to apply externally.
Find the official notice here.
The steps for private candidates to register for CGBSE 2022:
Step 1: Go to CGBSE’s official website
Step 2: Search and click on the CGBSE 2022 application link available on the main page.
Step 3: Fill in all the required details.
Step 4: Preview and then submit the application form.
Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the CGBSE 2022 application.
For more details, keep a regular check on the official website of CGBSE.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
CA Inter May 2023 Exams: ICAI releases important notice for inter candidates
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released an important notice regarding the ICAI CA Inter exam 2023. Candidates can read the notification by visiting the official website at icai.org.
KCET 2022: Document verification begins today, check details here
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the document verification for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or KCET 2022 today, 22 August. Candidates can check the list of documents on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.
MPPSC recruitment: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021 admit card released
The admit card for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)