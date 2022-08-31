Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will close the registration process for Classes 9 to 12 on 31 August. Schools and private candidates can apply at cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will close the registration process for classes 9 to 12 today, 31 August. Schools and private candidates can register by visiting the official website of the Board. Previously, the last date to apply for Classes 9 to 12 was 16 August, but it was extended. Through a notification, the Board informed that the registrations for schools and private candidates would be different. Private candidates will have to fill out the application forms by themselves. On the other hand, schools will complete the registration process for the regular candidates. No application forms will be accepted by the Board after the deadline has passed.

Regular candidates who are seeking admission for Classes 9 to 12 are requested to contact their respective school authorities to complete the registration process. Private candidates will have to apply externally.

Find the official notice here.

The steps for private candidates to register for CGBSE 2022:

Step 1: Go to CGBSE’s official website

Step 2: Search and click on the CGBSE 2022 application link available on the main page.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details.

Step 4: Preview and then submit the application form.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the CGBSE 2022 application.

For more details, keep a regular check on the official website of CGBSE.

