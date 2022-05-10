CGBSE 10th and 12th Board Results 2022: Result dates to be confirmed soon

For papers having both theory and practical aspects, candidates need to pass both in order to qualify the subject

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the date of the Board result 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 today, 10 May. Chhattisgarh Board Secretary VK Goyal made the announcement on 9 May, while talking to Careers360.

Goyal stated that the result dates will be confirmed by 8:00 pm tonight and the results are expected to be out by Saturday, 14 May. The result for Classes 10 and class 12 will be available online on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education which is cgbse.nic.in. Students can check and download their mark sheet using the roll numbers mentioned on the admit cards.

Students need to score 33 percent in order to pass the Boards. For papers having both theory and practical aspects, candidates need to pass both in order to qualify the subject.

According to reports, over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the CG Board examinations, which were conducted in March. Among them, about 5 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Class 10 papers and 4 lakh appeared for the Class 12 exam.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel announced a unique reward for the toppers of Class 10 and 12 Board examinations. According to the CM, they will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride after the declaration of results. Baghel believes that the air tour can inculcate a desire to fly high in the minds of children. He also added that this kind of unique reward will motivate them to sharpen their skills, even more, and achieve their desired goal in the future.

Last year, the Chhattisgarh Board was quite happy with the results as 97.43 percent students of Class 12 passed successfully the exams. The passing percentage for Class 10 was 100 percent.

