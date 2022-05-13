CGBSE 10th and 12th Board Result 2022: Dates to be out soon at cgbse.nic.in, details here

But CGBSE President Alok Shukla confirmed on 11 May that no official announcement has been made and the dates of class 10 and 12 results are yet to be confirmed.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to declare the 2022 board result for classes 10 and 12 in the coming 15 days. Earlier, the Chhattisgarh Board Secretary VK Goyal gave a hint on 9 May while talking to Careers360 that the result would be announced by 14 May.

But CGBSE President Alok Shukla confirmed on 11 May that no official announcement has been made and the dates of class 10 and 12 results are yet to be confirmed. He also added that the announcement is expected to be made by this week. However, the students are suggested to keep an eye on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (cgbse.nic.in) for the official notification.

Earlier, fake information got circulated through a WhatsApp message saying that the CG Board class 12 result will be out on 12 May at 11:30 am and the CG Board class 10 result will be declared on 14 May. On that note, students are advised not to believe in rumours and wait for the official announcement.

Once the results get released, students can check their class 10 and 12 CG Board results on the CGBSE official website by entering their Registration number or Roll number mentioned in the admit card.

This year, over 9 lakhs of students appeared for the CG Board examinations conducted in March 2022. While 5 lakhs students reportedly appeared for the Class 10 matric exam and 4 lakhs appeared for the Class 12 higher secondary exam.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel announced that the toppers of Class 10 and 12 Board examinations will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride after the declaration of results. As per the CM, this kind of a unique reward will motivate the students to sharpen their skills and inculcated in their minds a desire to fly high in the skies of life.