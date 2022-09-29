The Central University of Haryana (CUH) will close the online registration process for undergraduate admission today, 29 September 2022.

Candidates can submit their application forms for CUH admissions by visiting the official website at cuh.ac.in. Along with the registration process, the deadline for choice filling and locking will also conclude today.

Those who cleared the Common University Entrance Test CUET UG exam can apply for the admission process. The application process for admission to CUH began on 21 September. According to the schedule, the Central University of Haryana will release the candidates’ merit list tomorrow, 30 September 2022. After the release of the merit list, the first round of seat allotment will begin.

The first round of counselling will commence on 4 October 2022 onwards. Candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 300. However, those from the SC/ST/ PWD/ category and even women candidates have been exempted from fee payment.

Find the complete schedule for UG admission here.

Check how to apply for UG admissions to Haryana Central University 2022:

-Go to the official website at cuh.ac.in.

-Search and click on the link provided for ‘Admissions 2022-23’ available on the homepage.

-On the new page, click apply for CUH Admissions 2022.

-Candidates have to enter their CUET application number and register themselves.

-Then, fill up the application form and also upload all mandatory documents.

-To complete the process, they have to pay an application fee and submit the form.

-Save and download the CUH Admissions 2022 form.

-Keep a printout of the registration form for future references.

On 16 September, the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the CUET UG Result 2022. More than 9 lakh students appeared for it this year. Since the release of the CUET scores, students who cleared the exam have begun applying for undergraduate admissions at several central universities based on their CUET scores.

Important Dates:

1. Deadline to fill the application form: 29 September

2. Deadline for choice filling and locking of choices: 29 September

3. Merit list to be issued on 30 September

4. Counselling round 1 category-wise allotment list and offer of admission to release on 4 October

5. Students who are satisfied with the round 1 allotment result can go ahead and pay the admission fee: 4 to 7 October

