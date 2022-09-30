Central University Haryana to release UG 2022 merit list today, check steps

The Central University of Haryana (CUH) will release the merit list for undergraduate admission today, 30 September 2022. Candidates can check the undergraduate merit list on the official website of CUH at cuh.ac.in. Post the release, the university will begin the first round of seat allotment. Candidates should note that the CUH merit list will be based on the CUET scorecard. According to the schedule, the display of the category-wise allotment list and offer of admission will be released on 4 October 2022. Meanwhile, the online payment of fees for first-round allottees will begin on 4 October and end on 7 October 2022. The list of vacant seats, if any, will be issued on 10 October 2022. The online registration process for undergraduate admissions to CUH began on 21 September and closed on 29 September 2022.

Apart from the registration process, the last date for choice filling and locking of seats also concluded on Thursday (29 September). Candidates also had to pay a registration fee of Rs 300 for the same. Those from the SC/ST/ PWD/ category along with women candidates had been exempted from fee payment.

Schedule for Counselling of UG and Integrated Programmes offered through CUET 2022.

Here’s how to check CUH UG 1st Merit List 2022:

Step 1: Visit https://www.cuh.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, look for ‘Admission 2022-23’ that is present in the Featured Links box.

Step 3: On clicking on it, the CUH admission page will open.

Step 4: Then, look for the CUH UG Admission Merit List 2022 and click on it (Once released).

Step 5: The Merit List 2022 will open on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates must check for their name and roll number on the list.

Step 7: Those whose names are mentioned on the list, will begin the further counselling rounds.

Step 8: Save and download the Central University of Haryana First UG merit list.

Step 9: Take a hard copy of the UG merit list 2022 for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more updates and information.

