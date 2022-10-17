The Central Bank of India will conclude the online registration process for recruitment of Officers in the specialist category – Residual Vacancy in various streams for 2022-23. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in.

“In case of Dual specialisations, one of the fields of specialisation should be in the field prescribed. In case of Major/Minor specialisations, major specialisation should be in the field prescribed,” reads the notification. Candidates who hold an MBA degree with more than two specialisations are not eligible to apply for the post. No equivalent educational qualification unless specifically mentioned by the bank will be considered eligible.

Through this recruitment drive, the Central Bank of India will fill up a total of 110 vacancies in the oldest swadeshibank. Candidates applying for the post should note that operating and working knowledge of computers is mandatory. Candidates are advised to carefully fill out the application form as no change in any of the data filled in the online registration will be possible/ entertained further.

Find the Central Bank of India Recruitment notification here:

https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/sites/default/files/Notification%20for%20Recruitment%20of%20Sp%20ofiicers%20_Residual%20Vacancy.pdf

Simple steps to apply for the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to centralbankofindia.co.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Recruitment” tab that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Recruitment of Officers in the specialist category- 2022-23 – Residual Vacancy in various streams’.

Step 4: Candidates have to register themselves and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Fill up all the details, upload the documents, and also pay the fee.

Step 6: Finally, submit the form as asked.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 for future reference.

Check the direct link to apply:

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/cbiosep22/

Candidates from the SC/ST/PWD category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 175+GST. Those belonging to other categories need to pay Rs 850+GST for the same. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, selection process, pay scale, and other details in the notification.

