Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Registration process starts on 23 Nov, check centralbankofindia.co.in

The Central Bank of India has invited online applications to register for the posts of Officer in Specialist Category in various streams from interested candidates. Those who are seeking to apply for the Officers' post, can do so by visiting the official website of the Central Bank of India at https://centralbankofindia.co.in/.

Meanwhile, the registration process will commence on 23 November and will end on 17 December. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 115 posts have been notified by the Central Bank of India for categories including Information Technology, Financial Analyst, Law Officer, Economist, Income Tax Officer, Risk Manager among many more.

Important Dates to remember for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021:

- Opening Date for Online Registration (Tentative) – 23 November

- Closing Date for Online Registration (Tentative) – 17 December

- Downloading of Call Letters for Test (Tentative) – 11 January 2022

- Date of On-line Examination (Tentative) – 22 January 2022

Eligibility Criteria:

For checking criteria, applicants are requested to check the educational qualification and age limit on the detailed notification provided by the bank. Those interested can find the official notification here.

Application Fees:

For Schedule Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates, the application fees are Rs 175 + GST, while for other candidates, the application fee is Rs 850.

Selection Process:

Candidates should note that the selection will take place through a written test and personal interview that will be held online. Also, merely satisfying the eligibility norms does not make the candidate entitled to a Test or Interview. They have to follow all processes and procedures to be selected.

Moreover, the written test will consist of 100 questions that will be for 100 marks. The duration of the Central Bank of India written test is 60 minutes. Additionally, the test will be available in English and Hindi for the convenience of the applicants.

For more information and updates, kindly keep a check on the official website of the Central Bank of India.