Candidates who are shortlisted after the interview will be required to appear for document verification round

The Cement Corporation of India (CCI) is inviting applications for engineer, officer and other vacancies. The application process is currently underway and the last date to submit the application form in the prescribed format is 31 May. Applicants can check the detailed notification on the official website of the Corporation at cciltd.in.

What are the recruitment drive details?

The CCI recruitment drive aims to fill 46 vacancies, of which 27 vacancies are for the position of engineer while 17 are for officer. One vacancy is for the position of chartered accountant and cost and management accountant each.

What is the application fee?

The application fee is Rs 100 for the candidates belonging to Unreserved, OBC and EWS categories. However, SC/ST/PwD applicants are exempted from paying any fee.

CCI recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria:

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details related to recruitment process in the notification here.

What are the application steps?

Candidates can download the application form from the official website of the corporation at cciltd.in. The completed CCI application is to be submitted along with the required documents to the below given address:

Manager (HR),

Cement Corporation of India

Post Box No: 3061,

Lodhi Road Post Office,

New Delhi: 110003

Applicants will be shortlisted by the CCI for an interview. It must be noted that the candidates who are shortlisted after the interview process will be required to appear for document verification with their medical reports signed by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of a government hospital, according to the detailed notice.

They will have to bring in their educational certificates, both original and photocopies, for verification. Applicants whose documents are not found in order will be rejected by the Corporation.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the corporation for new updates on the selection process.

