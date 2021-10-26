CBSE to release admit cards for Class 10, 12 Term 1 exams soon; check steps to download here

Candidates, who will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 exam 2022, are advised to keep checking the official websites for the release and download of admit cards

The admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 exam 2022 are likely to release soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The hall tickets will be released on the official website of CBSE at https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

Candidates, who will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 exam 2022, are advised to keep checking the official websites for the release and download of admit cards.

Once released, check steps to download admit cards below:

- Visit the official website of CBSE, https://www.cbse.gov.in/

- Click on the link which reads “Class 10 or Class 12 admit card for Term 1”

- Login with your credentials and required details and download the admit card

- Keep a hard copy and printout for future use

Since admit card includes personal details such as name, roll number, exam timings, venue among others, candidates are advised to thoroughly check the details mentioned on it. The hall tickets can also be collected by students from their respective schools.

The exams for CBSE classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held in November this year. The Class 10 examinations for minor papers will be conducted from 17 November and the major papers will be held from 30 November.

The examinations for Class 12 minor subjects will commence from 16 November and papers for major subjects will start from 1 December. The duration of major papers is 90 minutes.

The Term 1 exams by CBSE will consist of objective-type questions. Candidates will get a total of 20 minutes to read their question paper and the examination will start at 11:30 am in winter instead of beginning at 10:30 am.

The board examinations for CBSE Term 2 will be held in March-April, next year. The CBSE will not inform candidates about the results after the Term 1 examination and the final results will only be declared after the Term 2 examinations.