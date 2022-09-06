CBSE to declare Class 10 and 12 compartment results soon, steps to check
After the results are declared, the Board will begin with the verification of marks, re-evaluation of answer sheets and take requests for issuing a copy of the evaluated answer booklets. A detailed schedule regarding the same has been released on the official web portal at cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the result for the class 10 and 12 compartment exam soon. As per the media reports, the results should be declared this week. After the results are declared, the board will begin with the verification of marks, re-evaluation of answer sheets and take requests for issuing a copy of the evaluated answer booklets. A detailed schedule regarding the same has been released on the official web portal. It is to be noted that the board conducted the compartment exams for both Classes 10 and 12 from 23 August. No official announcement has been made regarding the dates of result.
However, media reports suggest that the class 12 results may be announced by 7 September. The declaration of class 10 results is expected to be done on a later date. Candidates should keep a check on the CBSE’s official portal for latest updates.
As per the notification dated 5 September, the verification of the marks will commence from day 2 after the declaration of result to day 3 after the announcement of results. Those who took the exam can raise a request to obtain their evaluated answer book from day 8 of declaration of their exam results. However, the re-evaluation window will only start from day 13 of declaration of results.
Check the full notification released by the board here.
What are the steps to check the CBSE Compartment results?
- Visit the official web portal of CBSE.
- Go to the CBSE class 10 or 12 compartment result link.
- Fill in your CBSE school number, roll number, and date of birth.
- Your CBSE compartment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download your scorecard and print it for future reference.
This year, CBSE organised exams in 2 terms. The final results for theory papers had a weightage of 30 per cent for term 1 and 70 per cent for term 2. The compartment exam scorecard will also be accessible through SMS, IVRS and DigiLocker application.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Board exams 2023: CBSE issues important notice for Classes 10 and 12; details here
All CBSE-affiliated schools have been directed to complete their registration process and submit the list of candidates before the last date, 31 August
Class 12 marksheet, migration certificate on DigiLocker 'legally valid', says CBSE
CBSE released the notification after it observed that some universities have asked the students to submit a printed copy of the migration certificate.
CBSE Class 10 and 12 compartment results 2022 to be declared soon, details here
As per the Board, the overall pass percentage was 94.40 per cent for Class 10 result and 92.71 per cent for Class 12. The Board has already declared regular CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on 22 July.