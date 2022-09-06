After the results are declared, the Board will begin with the verification of marks, re-evaluation of answer sheets and take requests for issuing a copy of the evaluated answer booklets. A detailed schedule regarding the same has been released on the official web portal at cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the result for the class 10 and 12 compartment exam soon. As per the media reports, the results should be declared this week. After the results are declared, the board will begin with the verification of marks, re-evaluation of answer sheets and take requests for issuing a copy of the evaluated answer booklets. A detailed schedule regarding the same has been released on the official web portal. It is to be noted that the board conducted the compartment exams for both Classes 10 and 12 from 23 August. No official announcement has been made regarding the dates of result.

However, media reports suggest that the class 12 results may be announced by 7 September. The declaration of class 10 results is expected to be done on a later date. Candidates should keep a check on the CBSE’s official portal for latest updates.

As per the notification dated 5 September, the verification of the marks will commence from day 2 after the declaration of result to day 3 after the announcement of results. Those who took the exam can raise a request to obtain their evaluated answer book from day 8 of declaration of their exam results. However, the re-evaluation window will only start from day 13 of declaration of results.

Check the full notification released by the board here.

What are the steps to check the CBSE Compartment results?

Visit the official web portal of CBSE.

Go to the CBSE class 10 or 12 compartment result link.

Fill in your CBSE school number, roll number, and date of birth.

Your CBSE compartment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your scorecard and print it for future reference.

This year, CBSE organised exams in 2 terms. The final results for theory papers had a weightage of 30 per cent for term 1 and 70 per cent for term 2. The compartment exam scorecard will also be accessible through SMS, IVRS and DigiLocker application.

