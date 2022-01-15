CBSE Term II Board exams: Sample question papers for Class 10, 12 out; check direct link here

Students of schools affiliated with CBSE may check and download the sample question papers from the official website of CBSE academic - https://cbseacademic.nic.in/

The sample question papers for the Term II examination for Classes 10 and 12 for the session 2021-22 have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students of schools affiliated with CBSE may check and download the sample question papers from the official website of CBSE academic - https://cbseacademic.nic.in/.

Follow these steps to view the CBSE Term II sample question papers

-Visit the official CBSE academic website - https://cbseacademic.nic.in/

-Under the academic section, click on link that reads, ‘Sample question papers for Term II exam of class 10 and 12 for session 2021-22’

-A PDF file containing an official notice from CBSE will open

-The notice provides links to view sample papers for Class 10 and Class 12

-Click on the desired link to view the sample question papers

-A subject-wise list of sample papers will be displayed

-Download sample paper for the required CBSE subject and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Direct link to view sample question papers for CBSE Term II exam of Class 10 is here.

Direct link to view sample question papers for CBSE Term II exam of Class 12 is here.

The direct link to view the PDF file containing the official notice from CBSE is here.

Along with releasing sample question papers for each subject, the Central Board of Secondary Education has also released a detailed Marking Scheme for each subject. The Marking Scheme can also be viewed on the same link provided for viewing sample question papers.

As reported by NDTV, CBSE Term II exams will include questions that will be situation-based, case-based and open-ended. As opposed to the multiple-choice question pattern of Term I exams, Term II examinations will consist of both short answer and long answer type questions.

For the unversed, CBSE is conducting board examinations in two terms, namely Term I and Term II for the academic session 2021-22.