CBSE Term 2 Examination 2022: Important things to know about Class 10 English paper today

The CBSE Board has directed the schools to brief the students in advance about the correct method of filling the centre codes in the answer books

On the second day of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 board exams today, 27 April, Class 10 students are taking their English Language and Literature paper. The exam will start at 10:30 am. However, no examination is scheduled for Class 12 today.

Students will be required to take a printed copy of their admit cards to the examination centre. This is mandatory to get entry inside the exam hall.

The examination will be held for a duration of 1 hour from 10:30 am to 11:30 and the paper will consist of both subjective and objective type questions.

It is to be noted that a notice has been issued by the Board regarding the filling of centre codes in the Class 10 answer book for term 2 examinations. It has issued 6 digit centre codes instead of 5 digits.

Some of the Class 10 answer books in schools falling under the jurisdiction of regional offices of Trivandrum, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Praygraj, Guwahati, and Chennai have space for entering only 5 numeric digits.

Each exam centre will be receiving an amount of Rs 5000 from the board for the procuring an infrared thermometer.

The board pays Rs 5 per candidate per day for sanitisation of the school on a daily basis and for the arrangement of masks, soaps, sanitiser and other items to ensure hygiene at the examination centre, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE Term 2 Board Examinations started on Tuesday, 26 April. More than 35 lakh students are appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations.

The class 10 examinations will be held between 26 April to 24 May while the examinations for Class 12 students will be conducted between 26 April and 15 June. The Class 10 examinations will consist of 75 subjects while Class 12 exams will consist of 114 subjects.