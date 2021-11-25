CBSE Term 1 Exams: Papers for major subjects of Class 10, 12 start from 30 November

As per the schedule set by the Board, CBSE Term 1 board exams for Class 10 will be conducted between 30 November and 11 December, while Class 12 exams for major papers will be held from 1 to 22 December

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to begin the Term 1 board examination for classes 10 and 12 from next week. As per the schedule set by the Board, CBSE Term 1 board exams for Class 10 will be conducted between 30 November and 11 December, while Class 12 exams for major papers will be held from 1 to 22 December.

Furthermore, CBSE has already started the examination for the minor papers. For the uninitiated, the board will hold the CBSE Term 1 exams in offline mode at various examination centres in the country.

As the CBSE Term 1 exam is being conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has introduced certain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the students. Here are the CBSE Term 1 Exam Guidelines:

- For entry to the examination centres, CBSE hall tickets are mandatory for all students. Those who haven’t received it yet, can do so by visiting the official website at https://www.cbse.gov.in/

- Also, to avail the CBSE Term 1 admit cards, appearing students will have to use their user ids and passwords.

- To fill the response on the CBSE OMR sheet, students are requested to carry a blue or black ballpoint pen. Moreover, using pencils will be considered an unfair means.

- Candidates are directed to carry their own masks and hand sanitisers to the exam venue or hall.

- Students are banned from keeping items in the exam centre like electronic devices, headphones, mobile phones and any other electronic devices.

- The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and the reading time has been increased to 20 minutes.

- As per schedule, the exam will commence at 11.30 am. A separate sheet for conducting rough work will be provided at the exam centre for students

- Till 23 December, respective schools will hold practical tests for students. However, there will be no external examiner for practical assessment so the schools will conduct the exam with concerned school teachers.