The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began the registration process for the Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child on Friday. The Board has started accepting applications for the CBSE merit scholarship scheme for single girl children who have passed Class 10 this year from the same board and are currently studying in Class 11 from any CBSE affiliated school. Students can apply for the scholarship by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The registration process for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 begins today (14 October) and the last date to apply is 14 November 2022.

The reason behind the CBSE merit scheme is to recognise the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and provide encouragement to meritorious students. According to an official statement, the CBSE merit scholarship scheme is for students who have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination with 60 percent or more and are continuing their education in Class 11 and 12.

Along with the scholarship registration process, the board is also accepting application forms for the single girl child scholarship Class 10 2021 (Renewal 2022) scheme (it is for those that were awarded in 2021). The verification of the application form by the respective school will be held from 21 October to 21 November 2022.

Read the press note on the CBSE Scholarship Scheme:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/scholar/Press_Note_Public_Notice_Bilingual_2022.pdf

Find the verification of the online application for Single Girl Child:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/scholar/Verification_SGCS_2022.pdf

Here’s how to apply for the CBSE Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE website at cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link reading – ‘Single girl child scholarship X-2022 REG’.

Step 3: On the new page, select the type of application required – fresh or renewal.

Step 4: Then click on SGC-X fresh application or renewal button and fill in the form.

Step 5: To complete the process, candidates have to upload all the documents and submit the fee.

Step 6: Take a printout of the CBSE Scholarship Scheme application form for future use.

No hardcopy or offline application will be accepted by the Board. For more details and information, candidates can check the official website of CBSE and read the notifications above.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.