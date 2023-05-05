Amid a lot of anticipation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 Board results by this week. While a confirmed date is yet to be announced by the board, past trends suggest that the results should be out by the first week of May. After the results are out, candidates can check their scores at the board’s official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Apart from that, candidates can also opt for other options to check their marks such as via SMS, DigiLocker, or through the UMANG app.

How to check CBSE Board Result via SMS?

1. Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

2. Type – cbse10 <space> roll number.

3. Next, send the message to the phone number provided by CBSE.

4. Your CBSE Board Result 2023 for Class 10 or 13 will be sent to you through SMS.

How to check CBSE Board Result through the board’s websites?

1. Go to the official CBSE website – cbse.gov.in

2. Find the link for ‘CBSE Result 2023’.

3. Select your preferred option between Class 10 and Class 12.

4. A new window will be displayed, seeking your credentials.

5. Add your information like Roll Number/Registration Number and Date of Birth.

6. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

7. Check the scores and download a copy for future reference.

By following similar steps, candidates can get their board results on DigiLocker and UMANG app as well. While a digital copy of the result can be downloaded online, students will be receiving their original mark sheets and certificates in due course of time.

CBSE Board Exams 2023

This year, over 35 lakh students have appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations held earlier in February. While both Class 10 and Class 12 exams started on 14 February, they concluded on 21 March and 5 April respectively.

