The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to submit the registration data for classes 9 and 11. Students can check and download the revised dates from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

As per the latest updates, the deadline to register for classes 9 and 11 without a late fee has been extended till 15 October 2022. Registrations with late fee will be accepted from 16 to 30 October 2022. After considering the representations received from the respective schools, CBSE decided to extend the deadline for uploading the registration data for the 2022-2023 academic session.

According to the schedule, the registration fee for Classes 9 and 11 students (India) without late fee is Rs 300. However, the registration fee for late submission of data will cost Rs 2,300. Likewise, the registration fees for Classes 9 and 11 (abroad) students without late fee are Rs 500 and Rs 600, respectively. But for late submission of registration data, the candidates abroad will have to pay Rs 2,500 (Class 9) and Rs 2,600 (Class 11). The training and sports fees are the same for both Indian and foreign students at Rs 10,000.

Find the official notice here.

However, visually impaired candidates have been exempted from payment of the registration fee for classes 9 and 11.

It is to be noted that the registration of candidates will be done via the Pariksha Sangam link that is available on the CBSE website. Candidates whose names have been submitted to the Board via the online registration will be permitted to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the academic year 2023-24.

Schools that are affiliated with CBSE can register their class 9 and 11 students on the official website. While submitting the data, schools are required to check the records like students’ names, parents’ names, date of birth, and other details carefully. Once the data is uploaded on the CBSE registration portal by the school, it cannot be changed.

