The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will end the online registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2022 examination today, 24 November.

Candidates can register for the CTET December exam on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in up to 11:59 pm. While filling up the CTET application form, candidates have to choose their preferences for examination centres (cities where the exam will be conducted). Candidates should keep in mind that the preference of examination city will be allotted on a first come first served basis.

As per the schedule, candidates can pay the CTET application fee till 25 November up to 3:30 pm. The fee should be paid by using an online gateway payment such as a credit card, debit card, or net banking facility.

The CTET December 2022 registration began on 31 October. The Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted between December 2022 and January 2023 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. A detailed schedule of the exam will be mentioned on the admit cards.

Check the information bulletin here: https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3443dec3062d0286986e21dc0631734c9/uploads/2022/10/2022103152.pdf

Here are a few simple steps to apply for the CTET December exam:

Visit CTET’s official website at ctet.nic.in up. Go to the link “Apply Online” and click on it. On the new page, fill up the application form and write down the ‘Registration No./Application No’ for further use. To complete the process, candidates will have to upload the latest scanned photograph and signature. Then pay the examination fee and submit the application form. Keep a confirmation page of the CTET December exam for further use.

The General and OBC candidates (who appear for either paper 1 or 2) will pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee. While those who take both papers (Paper 1 and 2), the application fee is Rs 1,200. Coming to ST and differently-abled candidates, the registration fee is Rs 500 only for Paper 1, and for both papers (Paper 1 and 2), it is Rs 600.

