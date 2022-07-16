CBSE CTET 2022: Examination to be conducted in December, check details here

The examination process will be divided into two different sections. The first section is for the teachers of primary classes (Class 1 to Class 5) and the second section is for the teachers of upper primary classes (Class 6 to Class 8)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has brought out a notification regarding the CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on its official website which is ctet.nic.in. As per the official notification, CBSE will conduct the CTET 2022 in December this year. However, no exact date has been declared yet. The date of the examination process and the allotted shift will be mentioned on the CTET admit card.

CBSE CTET 2022 will be commenced in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination process will be held in 20 different languages throughout the country. The other necessary details including syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be published soon on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to keep the official CTET website in check as they will get to download the notification from the official website only.

“The aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above-mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying,” the official release reads.

CBSE has also added that the application window for CTET 2022 will open during the course of time. The examination process will be divided into two different sections. The first section is for the teachers of primary classes (Class 1 to Class 5) and the second section is for the teachers of upper primary classes (Class 6 to Class 8).

Application Fee:

General and OBC candidates who will opt for a single paper, will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. They will need to pay Rs 1200 for both papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2). Aspirants from the reserved categories such as SC and differently-abled people are required to pay Rs 500 for a single paper and Rs 600 for both papers.

