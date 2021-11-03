CBSE CTET 2021: Application correction window for December cycle closes today; check ctet.nic.in

The CBSE had opened the one-time edit window facility for candidates so that they can make changes in their details if needed.

The application correction window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 December cycle will be closed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, 3 November. The registered CTET candidates, who still need to correct their details, can do so by visiting the official website - https://ctet.nic.in/.

Step-wise procedure of editing the application form is as follows:

- Visit the official website of CTET, https://ctet.nic.in/

- Go to the tab that reads, ‘Correction for CTET December 2021’ on the homepage

- Key in your login details such as application number, password, and security pin

- The CTET application will be displayed on the screen

- Make the necessary changes in the desired columns and click on the submit button

- Download a copy after submitting changes for future use

Direct link to edit the form is here - https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys21/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFfEytN2I3LFrLvNrMJcZJNkEgCaduePMCake9goHmpZD

The CBSE had opened the one-time edit window facility for candidates so that they can make changes in their details if needed. Applicants are also informed that the edit facility will not be given later on and no changes will be entertained after the window closes today, on 3 November.

The test will be conducted in two parts, namely Paper I and Paper II. Candidates could select the option to appear in either one paper or both papers.

According to an official notice by CBSE (https://ctet.nic.in/webinfo/File/ViewFile?FileId=201&LangId=P), the CTET December 2021 examination will be conducted between 16 December to 13 January, 2022. It will be a computer-based test. The board had extended the last date for submitting the online application till 25 October. The last date of payment of the fee was 26 October.

The tentative date for the release of CTET admit cards is 15 December.