CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Schedule for Class 10, 12 out at cbse.gov.in

The Class 10 compartment exam will be held from 23 to 29 August this year, while for Class 12 the exam will be conducted on 23 August

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Compartment Exam 2022 timetable. The compartment examination 2022 schedule has been released for both Class 10 and 12 students. As per the latest update, the Class 10 compartment exam will be held from 23 to 29 August this year. The Class 12 compartment exam will be conducted on 23 August. Students preparing for the exams can check the timetable on the official website of CBSE on cbse.gov.in. The examination duration for both Class 10 and 12 is two hours, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time before the start of the exam. The compartment examination for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted at various exam centres across the country. The exams will be held after following all COVID-19 norms which include covering of nose and mouth with a face mask, using hand sanitizers, and social distancing. Candidates are also advised to follow all the instructions printed on the CBSE Compartment Exam admit card.

Below are a few important instructions that needs to be followed by candidates:

-Candidates must carry their own hand sanitizer at the examination venue. The hand sanitizer can be carried in a transparent bottle only.

-It is mandatory for all candidates to cover their mouth and nose with a face mask. They should also strictly follow the social distancing norms set by the Board.

-Parents or guardians are advised to guide their ward(s) about precautions that need to be taken by them to avoid spread of COVID-19. They will also have to ensure that their ward is not sick.

-Candidates have to follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card.

-The duration for each examination will be as given on the date sheet and admit card.

-For any further updates or information on the same, students can visit the official website at www.cbse.gov.in

Earlier this year in July, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were announced. For Class 10 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 94.40 percent, while for Class 12, it was 92.71 percent.

